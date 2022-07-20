See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, DE
Carla Miller

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Carla Miller is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE. 

Carla Miller works at Regional Medical Group LLC in Wilmington, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Medical Group LLC
    4512 Kirkwood Hwy Ste 202, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 999-0137

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 20, 2022
Carla Miller is always always double-checking looking back at your past record being very upfront about what's going on and letting you know if she needs to send for more test she has great bedside manner
— Jul 20, 2022
Photo: Carla Miller
About Carla Miller

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992137731
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Carla Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Carla Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carla Miller works at Regional Medical Group LLC in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Carla Miller’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Carla Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carla Miller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carla Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carla Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

