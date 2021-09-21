See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbia, MO
Carla Maylee is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MO. 

Carla Maylee works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Alton in Columbia, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boone Medical Group South
    900 W Nifong Blvd, Columbia, MO 65203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 499-9009
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Sep 21, 2021
    Carla has been amazing since I started seeing her. She listens and doesn't generalize her care.
    Sep 21, 2021
    About Carla Maylee

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598248882
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carla Maylee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carla Maylee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carla Maylee works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Alton in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Carla Maylee’s profile.

    Carla Maylee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carla Maylee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carla Maylee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carla Maylee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

