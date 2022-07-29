Carla King, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carla King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carla King, CNM
Carla King, CNM is a Midwife in Englewood, OH.
Davue Obgyn Associates Inc9000 N Main St Ste 232, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Lifestages Centers for Women at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 320, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Carla and the rest of the staff made me feel both informed and heard. I was treated with care and kindness by all staff I interacted with.
Carla King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carla King accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Carla King using Healthline FindCare.
Carla King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Carla King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carla King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carla King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carla King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.