Carla Gilbert, APRN
Overview
Carla Gilbert, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY.
Locations
Kentuckyone Urology Associates- London100 London Mountain View Dr Ste B, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 330-4880
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Took time to listen to my concerns and went into detail when discussing my test results. She also covered my options and gave me the information I needed to make a decision.
About Carla Gilbert, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Carla Gilbert accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carla Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Carla Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carla Gilbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carla Gilbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carla Gilbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.