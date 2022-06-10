Carla Fray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carla Fray, PA-C
Overview
Carla Fray, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Elizabethtown, KY.
Carla Fray works at
Locations
Wolf & Yun Mds PSC906 Woodland Dr Ste 102, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 765-5127
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carla Fray?
Takes her time and makes sure her patients are ok and understands. Super sweet lady
About Carla Fray, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124028246
Frequently Asked Questions
Carla Fray accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carla Fray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Carla Fray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carla Fray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carla Fray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carla Fray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.