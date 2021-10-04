Carla Enyart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carla Enyart
Overview
Carla Enyart is a Counselor in O Fallon, MO.
Carla Enyart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stacey Roth MA, LPC103 Lincoln St, O Fallon, MO 63366 Directions (636) 978-6901
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carla Enyart?
Carla will become more than just a therapist... she is a friend too!
About Carla Enyart
- Counseling
- English
- 1467441113
Frequently Asked Questions
Carla Enyart accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carla Enyart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carla Enyart works at
7 patients have reviewed Carla Enyart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carla Enyart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carla Enyart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carla Enyart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.