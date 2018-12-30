See All Nurse Practitioners in Montgomery, AL
Carla De La Garza

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Carla De La Garza is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL. 

Carla De La Garza works at Peter S Shashy Md PA in Montgomery, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Randal M. Sedlak MD PC
    1722 Pine St Ste 204, Montgomery, AL 36106
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Dec 30, 2018
    Es una persona muy humanitaria se ve que le importa la salud de sus pacientes yo y mi esposo estamos muy contentos con ella se las recomiendo ella si ejerse su pofecion ante todo
    Norma garza y Javier tobias in Houston, TX — Dec 30, 2018
    Photo: Carla De La Garza
    About Carla De La Garza

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871931832
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carla De La Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carla De La Garza works at Peter S Shashy Md PA in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Carla De La Garza’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Carla De La Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carla De La Garza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carla De La Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carla De La Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

