Carla Brutus, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carla Brutus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carla Brutus, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carla Brutus, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL.
Carla Brutus works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Primary Care4105 Pembroke Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 276-5552MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carla Brutus?
I love her she is the Best very kind with her patients she deserves big raise
About Carla Brutus, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Creole
- 1811281892
Education & Certifications
- Florida International University, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Carla Brutus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carla Brutus accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carla Brutus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carla Brutus works at
Carla Brutus speaks Creole.
4 patients have reviewed Carla Brutus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carla Brutus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carla Brutus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carla Brutus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.