Carla Brutus, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carla Brutus, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. 

Carla Brutus works at Memorial Primary Care in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Primary Care
    4105 Pembroke Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 276-5552
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 05, 2020
    I love her she is the Best very kind with her patients she deserves big raise
    Vanessa Jenkins — Jun 05, 2020
    About Carla Brutus, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811281892
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carla Brutus, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carla Brutus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carla Brutus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carla Brutus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carla Brutus works at Memorial Primary Care in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Carla Brutus’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Carla Brutus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carla Brutus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carla Brutus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carla Brutus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

