Dr. Carl Yamamoto, DC
Overview
Dr. Carl Yamamoto, DC is a Chiropractor in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Yamamoto works at
Locations
Borrego Chiropractic2615 Camino del Rio S Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 584-8490
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Occasionally there is a short wait, because he makes sure each patient is completely ready to leave.
About Dr. Carl Yamamoto, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1073506093
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamamoto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamamoto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamamoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.