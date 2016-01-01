Dr. Carl Ward, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Carl Ward, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Institute Of Technology.
Dr. Ward works at
Locations
Behavioral Medicine Clinic6750 Hillcrest Plaza Dr, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 458-8333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Carl Ward, PHD
- Psychotherapy
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1225044332
Education & Certifications
- Marriage & Family Therapy - The American University
- Beverly Hills Hospital
- Florida Institute Of Technology
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
