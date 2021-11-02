Dr. Sovine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Sovine, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carl Sovine, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5736 Coventry Ln, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-4119
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sovine?
I would give 10 star review if I could; Carl gives council from a lifetime of experience, he is brilliant and comes up with solutions that are needed for you when you may not even know they were the problem. Every second in his office is like years of your life in the future you can live in peace because of what he tells you. Carl does not hold back and will go through everything you maybe didn’t want to but what you needed to. You will do well if you do what he says he is a doctor of healthy lifestyle habits and mental rehabilitation through steps you can actually take and things you can do.
About Dr. Carl Sovine, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1326226366
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sovine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sovine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sovine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sovine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sovine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.