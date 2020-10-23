See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Corona, CA
Carl McPherson III, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Carl McPherson III, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They completed their fellowship with Riverside Regional Medical Center

Carl McPherson III works at Corona Temecula Ortho Assocs in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Corona-Temecula Orthopaedic Associates
    341 Magnolia Ave Ste 101, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 735-6060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Temecula Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Arm
Elbow Injuries
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 23, 2020
    Mostly good.
    — Oct 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carl McPherson III, PA-C
    About Carl McPherson III, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235402322
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Riverside Regional Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carl McPherson III, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carl McPherson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carl McPherson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carl McPherson III works at Corona Temecula Ortho Assocs in Corona, CA. View the full address on Carl McPherson III’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Carl McPherson III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carl McPherson III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carl McPherson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carl McPherson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

