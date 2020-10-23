Carl McPherson III, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carl McPherson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carl McPherson III, PA-C
Overview
Carl McPherson III, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They completed their fellowship with Riverside Regional Medical Center
Carl McPherson III works at
Locations
Corona-Temecula Orthopaedic Associates341 Magnolia Ave Ste 101, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 735-6060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mostly good.
About Carl McPherson III, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1235402322
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Purdue University / Main Campus
