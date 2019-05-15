See All Chiropractors in Nampa, ID
Dr. Carl Glaettli II, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Carl Glaettli II, DC

Chiropractic
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carl Glaettli II, DC is a Chiropractor in Nampa, ID. 

Dr. Glaettli II works at Healthy Family Chiropractic in Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthy Family Chiropractic PC
    107 14TH AVE S, Nampa, ID 83651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 466-2536

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Glaettli II?

May 15, 2019
cordial. timely. effective. affordable.
— May 15, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Carl Glaettli II, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carl Glaettli II, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Glaettli II to family and friends

Dr. Glaettli II's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Glaettli II

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carl Glaettli II, DC.

About Dr. Carl Glaettli II, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861402141
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carl Glaettli II, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaettli II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Glaettli II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Glaettli II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Glaettli II works at Healthy Family Chiropractic in Nampa, ID. View the full address on Dr. Glaettli II’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaettli II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaettli II.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaettli II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaettli II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Carl Glaettli II, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.