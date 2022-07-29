Dr. Epp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Epp, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carl Epp, PHD is a Psychologist in Stanwood, WA.
Dr. Epp works at
Locations
Camwood Counseling Services9926 271st St Nw, Stanwood, WA 98292 Directions (360) 652-3039
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Epp is an empathetic and thoughtful professional. He’s on the patient’s side but still able to be objective. Deals with difficult issues without flinching. Seeks to truly understand and examine patients properly. Able to give IQ and other psychological testing. He’s a credit to his profession.
About Dr. Carl Epp, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1114025806
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epp accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Epp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epp.
