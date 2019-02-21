See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Clemmons, NC
Overview

Dr. Carl Bollinger, OD is an Optometrist in Clemmons, NC. 

Dr. Bollinger works at Novant Health Clemmons Family Medicine in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clemmons Family Dental
    6301 Stadium Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 283-5235

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 21, 2019
    You can not ask for a better eye doctor. I have been coming to Dr. Bollinger for more than 5 years. Not only is he a great doctor, but he listens to everything you have to say. You don't feel rushed and the staff is wonderful. They have a great selection of frames too.
    NC — Feb 21, 2019
    About Dr. Carl Bollinger, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922159169
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Bollinger, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bollinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bollinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bollinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bollinger works at Novant Health Clemmons Family Medicine in Clemmons, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bollinger’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bollinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bollinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bollinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bollinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

