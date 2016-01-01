Dr. Berkowitz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carl Berkowitz, OD
Overview
Dr. Carl Berkowitz, OD is an Optometrist in Erie, PA.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Visionworks560 Millcreek Mall, Erie, PA 16565 Directions (814) 868-8540
-
2
Eyeglass World7360 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 868-3937
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berkowitz?
About Dr. Carl Berkowitz, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1275642878
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.