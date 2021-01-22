Carissa Madrid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carissa Madrid, FNP
Carissa Madrid, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Atchd South Austin Laboratory2529 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 978-9500
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Carissa gave me a thorough exam back in December and explained in detail my conditions and best strategies for their treatment. She dictated a complete report that I can refer to whenever I need to.
About Carissa Madrid, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205379963
