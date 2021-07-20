See All Physicians Assistants in Dallas, TX
Carissa Davis, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carissa Davis, PA is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX. 

Carissa Davis works at Texas Health Family Care in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Family Care
    8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-5660
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Dr. Davis is very special. She listens, takes time to explain all questions, and is very caring. She also is bright and responsible. I would recommend her to anyone looking for a family doctor.
    LB — Jul 20, 2021
    Photo: Carissa Davis, PA
    About Carissa Davis, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639625551
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carissa Davis, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carissa Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carissa Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carissa Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carissa Davis works at Texas Health Family Care in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Carissa Davis’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Carissa Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carissa Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carissa Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carissa Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

