Carin Kinard, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carin Kinard, LPC is a Counselor in Orangeburg, SC.
Carin Kinard works at
Locations
Palmetto Counseling of Orangeburg LLC1275 Boulevard St, Orangeburg, SC 29115 Directions (803) 664-1714
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every time i visit Carin i feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. her office is very welcoming. When i’m there it doesn’t feel like i’m just going to a shrink, it’s like i’m have a normal conversation just because of her personality and her kind soul. She’s definitely one of the easiest to talk to and most helpful psychologists i’ve had an experience with.
About Carin Kinard, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1669721130
Frequently Asked Questions
Carin Kinard accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carin Kinard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carin Kinard works at
Carin Kinard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carin Kinard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carin Kinard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.