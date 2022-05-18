See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Visalia, CA
Carin Barnes, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carin Barnes, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Visalia, CA. 

Carin Barnes works at Trinity Ministries Group Inc. in Visalia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tmg
    4034 S Demaree St, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 738-0700

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 18, 2022
Carin is a down to earth, compassionate, highly intelligent professional. I really look forward to my sessions with her and I always come away feeling heard, and she helps me reframe the challenges I encounter, specifically challenges related to family and relationships. Highly recommend Carin!
— May 18, 2022
Photo: Carin Barnes, LMFT
About Carin Barnes, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902169477
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Carin Barnes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Carin Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carin Barnes works at Trinity Ministries Group Inc. in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Carin Barnes’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Carin Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carin Barnes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carin Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carin Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

