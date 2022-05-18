Carin Barnes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carin Barnes, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Carin Barnes, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Visalia, CA.
Carin Barnes works at
Tmg4034 S Demaree St, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 738-0700
Carin is a down to earth, compassionate, highly intelligent professional. I really look forward to my sessions with her and I always come away feeling heard, and she helps me reframe the challenges I encounter, specifically challenges related to family and relationships. Highly recommend Carin!
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1902169477
Carin Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
