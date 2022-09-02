Carie Jo Brewer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carie Jo Brewer, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carie Jo Brewer, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Noblesville, IN.
Carie Jo Brewer works at
Locations
Prairie Lakes Family Medicine14540 Prairie Lakes Blvd N Ste 102, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 770-9353
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Health
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter and I were patients of Carie Brewer NP from 2014-2021 and highly recommend. Carie is professional and thorough with explanations and diagnosis. She is compassionate and listens to patients concerns.
About Carie Jo Brewer, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Carie Jo Brewer accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carie Jo Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Carie Jo Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carie Jo Brewer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carie Jo Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carie Jo Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.