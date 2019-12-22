See All Nurse Practitioners in Rancho Mirage, CA
Cari Sudmeier, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Cari Sudmeier, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rancho Mirage, CA. 

Cari Sudmeier works at Eisenhower Women's Health in Rancho Mirage, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Medical Center- Bannan Building
    39300 Bob Hope Dr Ste 1207, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 837-3999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 22, 2019
    One of the kindest, caring healthcare providers you will meet. Spends time to get to know you, very fast at responding to messages, and truly enables you to navigate any issues you may encounter. 5 stars.
    — Dec 22, 2019
    Photo: Cari Sudmeier, NP
    About Cari Sudmeier, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407078512
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cari Sudmeier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Cari Sudmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cari Sudmeier works at Eisenhower Women's Health in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Cari Sudmeier’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Cari Sudmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cari Sudmeier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cari Sudmeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cari Sudmeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

