Dr. Cari Nealon, OD
Overview
Dr. Cari Nealon, OD is an Optometrist in Streetsboro, OH. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Nealon works at
Locations
1
Streetsboro1155 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH 44241 Directions (330) 296-6293
2
Kennedy Eye Center1558 Akron Peninsula Rd, Akron, OH 44313 Directions (330) 922-4040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
3
Clear Vision Centers5697 Darrow Rd, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 626-2020Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- SummaCare
- Sunshine Health
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cari Nealon, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland VA Med Ctr
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nealon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nealon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nealon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nealon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nealon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nealon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nealon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.