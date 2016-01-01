See All Psychologists in Coventry, RI
Cari Cuesta, LMHC

Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Cari Cuesta, LMHC is a Psychologist in Coventry, RI. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    982 Tiogue Ave Ste 210, Coventry, RI 02816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 954-5929

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Cari Cuesta, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    NPI Number
    • 1578899621
    Education & Certifications

    • RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cari Cuesta, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cari Cuesta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cari Cuesta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cari Cuesta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Cari Cuesta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cari Cuesta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cari Cuesta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cari Cuesta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

