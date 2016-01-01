See All Nurse Practitioners in Boise, ID
Carey Crill, NP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carey Crill, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.

Carey Crill works at Integrity Mental Health in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boise Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinc
    1000 N Curtis Rd Ste 202, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 283-7314
  2. 2
    Integrity Mental Health
    5440 W Franklin Rd Ste 108, Boise, ID 83705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Carey Crill, NP

    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457530693
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    • Boise State Universtiy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carey Crill, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carey Crill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carey Crill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Carey Crill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carey Crill works at Integrity Mental Health in Boise, ID. View the full address on Carey Crill’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Carey Crill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carey Crill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carey Crill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carey Crill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

