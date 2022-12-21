Caralee Crary, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Caralee Crary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Caralee Crary, LPC
Overview
Caralee Crary, LPC is a Counselor in Media, PA.
Caralee Crary works at
Locations
-
1
Caralee Crary, Licensed Psychotherapist105 W Third St, Media, PA 19063 Directions (215) 421-4087Monday6:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday6:00pm - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday12:00pm - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Caralee Crary?
Caralee is the real deal. She is very honest and will not beat around the bush! If you are willing to take Caralee's advice and put in the hard work then you will not be disapointed. I highly recommend Caralee.
About Caralee Crary, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1417195694
Education & Certifications
- Art Institute
- EASTERN COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Caralee Crary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Caralee Crary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Caralee Crary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Caralee Crary works at
45 patients have reviewed Caralee Crary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Caralee Crary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caralee Crary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caralee Crary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.