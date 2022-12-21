See All Counselors in Media, PA
Overview

Caralee Crary, LPC is a Counselor in Media, PA. 

Caralee Crary works at Caralee Crary, Licensed Psychotherapist in Media, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caralee Crary, Licensed Psychotherapist
    105 W Third St, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 421-4087
    Monday
    6:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00pm - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia
  • Paoli Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Caralee Crary, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1417195694
    Education & Certifications

    • Art Institute
    • EASTERN COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Caralee Crary, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Caralee Crary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Caralee Crary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Caralee Crary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Caralee Crary works at Caralee Crary, Licensed Psychotherapist in Media, PA. View the full address on Caralee Crary’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Caralee Crary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Caralee Crary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caralee Crary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caralee Crary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

