Dr. Cara Seroy, PHD
Dr. Cara Seroy, PHD is a Counselor in Somerville, NJ.
Center for Counseling & Personal Growth LLC21 E High St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 595-1333
Dr. Seroy is extremely kind and understanding. She's an excellent listener and non-judgmental, which are obviously important qualities in a therapist! I highly recommend her.
- Counseling
- English
- 1033249537
Dr. Seroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Seroy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seroy.
