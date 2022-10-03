See All Physicians Assistants in Aurora, CO
Overview

Cara Cohn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Des Moines University Osteopathic Medical Center and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Cara Cohn works at Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Aurora in Aurora, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Orthopedic Consultants
    1411 S Potomac St Ste 400, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 695-6060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Colorado Orthopedic Consultants
    145 Inverness Dr E, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 695-6060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Cara Cohn, PA-C

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • 1295392579
Education & Certifications

  • Des Moines University Osteopathic Medical Center
  • Colorado State University Fort Collins, Colorado
