See All Nurse Practitioners in Lake Charles, LA
Candyce Brown, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Candyce Brown, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Candyce Brown, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA. 

Candyce Brown works at Lake Area Psychiatry in Lake Charles, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Area Psychiatry LLC
    333 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr Ste 220, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 478-9331
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Candyce Brown?

    Photo: Candyce Brown, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Candyce Brown, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Candyce Brown to family and friends

    Candyce Brown's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Candyce Brown

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Candyce Brown, APRN.

    About Candyce Brown, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598227779
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Candyce Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Candyce Brown works at Lake Area Psychiatry in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Candyce Brown’s profile.

    Candyce Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Candyce Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candyce Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candyce Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Candyce Brown, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.