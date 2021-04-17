Candy Kaplan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Candy Kaplan, LMHC
Candy Kaplan, LMHC is a Counselor in Palm Bay, FL.
South Brevard Behavioral Medicine1501 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE Ste 150, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 676-3474
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Counseling
- English
- 1508015025
Candy Kaplan accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Candy Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Candy Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candy Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candy Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candy Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.