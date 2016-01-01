Candie Ritsema is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candie Ritsema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Candie Ritsema
Offers telehealth
Overview
Candie Ritsema is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI.
Candie Ritsema works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Candie Ritsema?
About Candie Ritsema
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659815207
Frequently Asked Questions
Candie Ritsema accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Candie Ritsema using Healthline FindCare.
Candie Ritsema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Candie Ritsema works at
Candie Ritsema has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Candie Ritsema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candie Ritsema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candie Ritsema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.