Candice Heuser, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Candice Heuser, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Candice Heuser works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Chattanooga Heart Institute
    2501 CITICO AVE, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 697-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Carotid Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Carotid Atherosclerosis

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Candice Heuser, MSN

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1679901599
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

