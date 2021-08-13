Candice Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Candice Roberts is a Nurse Practitioner in Newark, DE.
Mid Atlantic Spine100 Biddle Ave Ste 101, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 392-6501
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Candice is an extremely knowledgeable and empathetic professional who has her patients needs as the primary focus of every visit. She has tremendous listening skills with a great understanding of her patients questions and then supplies appropriate answers that are helpful and reassuring to each individual. She brings a sense of calm to each session.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851700686
21 patients have reviewed Candice Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candice Roberts.
