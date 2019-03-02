Dr. Porter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Candice Porter, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Candice Porter, PHD is a Counselor in Quincy, MA.
Dr. Porter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mass Bay Counseling21 Mayor Thomas J McGrath Hwy Ste 202, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 786-0137
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porter?
I can’t imagine how I could have handled such a difficult life without Candice! Not only has she counseled me and provided me with unlimited support and direction throughout these many years but she literally has walked beside me and taught me the toughest lesson of all in learning to love myself! I am eternally grateful to this wise and ever so patient therapist who truly has gone beyond all measures in providing me the highest level of care, understanding, and yes, therapeutic love. Mary Lou
About Dr. Candice Porter, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1396855441
Education & Certifications
- University of Delaware Counseling and Student Services
- University Of Massachusetts Amherst, Ma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.