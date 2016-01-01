See All Physicians Assistants in Richardson, TX
Candice Martinez, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Candice Martinez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Richardson, TX. 

Candice Martinez works at McGuiness Dermatology in Richardson, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richardson Dermatology
    1920 N Collins Blvd, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 316-4555
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Candice Martinez, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1124378989
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Candice Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Candice Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Candice Martinez works at McGuiness Dermatology in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Candice Martinez’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Candice Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candice Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candice Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candice Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

