Candice Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Candice Martinez, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Candice Martinez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Richardson, TX.
Candice Martinez works at
Richardson Dermatology1920 N Collins Blvd, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 316-4555Monday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124378989
Candice Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Candice Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Candice Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candice Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candice Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candice Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.