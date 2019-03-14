See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charlotte, NC
Candice Kessler, WHNP Icon-share Share Profile

Candice Kessler, WHNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Candice Kessler, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Candice Kessler works at Novant Health Rankin OB/GYN - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Rankin OB/GYN - Randolph
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 670, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1297
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Candice Kessler?

    Mar 14, 2019
    Una de las mejores personas que e conocido, trato con respeto y confianza. Thank you
    — Mar 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Candice Kessler, WHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Candice Kessler, WHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Candice Kessler to family and friends

    Candice Kessler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Candice Kessler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Candice Kessler, WHNP.

    About Candice Kessler, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1962831651
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Candice Kessler, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candice Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Candice Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Candice Kessler works at Novant Health Rankin OB/GYN - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Candice Kessler’s profile.

    Candice Kessler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Candice Kessler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candice Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candice Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.