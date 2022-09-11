Candice Kalipersad accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Candice Kalipersad, APRN
Overview
Candice Kalipersad, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
Candice Kalipersad works at
Locations
The Centers Inc5664 SW 60th Ave, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 291-5555
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
I definitely felt she listened to my history carefully and genuinely wanted to only give meds if absolutely necessary. Mental health is a difficult field for practitioners - take the negative reviews with a grain of salt.
About Candice Kalipersad, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669984605
Frequently Asked Questions
Candice Kalipersad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Candice Kalipersad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candice Kalipersad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candice Kalipersad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candice Kalipersad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.