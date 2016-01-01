See All Nurse Practitioners in Indianapolis, IN
Overview

Candice Closser, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Candice Closser works at Jane Pauley Community Health Center in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jane Pauley Com. Hlth. Ctr At Post Rd.
    8931 E 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 947-4540
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    About Candice Closser, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447730460
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Candice Closser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Candice Closser works at Jane Pauley Community Health Center in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Candice Closser’s profile.

    Candice Closser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Candice Closser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candice Closser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candice Closser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

