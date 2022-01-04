Dr. Candi Hill, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candi Hill, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Candi Hill, PHD is a Psychologist in Monroe, LA.
Dr. Hill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mch Management1502 Stubbs Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 323-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Very patient and thorough -- Dr. Hill took a lot of time with us; spoke with the patient as well as family members in order to get a complete picture of our concerns and what might be going on. She really took her time in order to carefully render treatment decisions. Mental health is a fragile thing and probably one of the most difficult areas to effectively treat; I could not be more pleased than I am with this provider for the time, care, compassion, and expertise she has shown thus far.
About Dr. Candi Hill, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1457711483
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.