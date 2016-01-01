See All Counselors in Laredo, TX
Candelario Escamilla Jr, LPC

Counseling
Overview

Candelario Escamilla Jr, LPC is a Counselor in Laredo, TX. 

Candelario Escamilla Jr works at ABC Home Health LLC in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ABC Home Health LLC
    709 E Calton Rd Ste 109, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 791-0335
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Candelario Escamilla Jr, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1730292673
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

