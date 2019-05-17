See All Psychologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Candace Werder, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Candace Werder, PHD

Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Candace Werder, PHD is a Psychologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Syracuse University.

Dr. Werder works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mindpath Health
    1130 Situs Ct Ste 190, Raleigh, NC 27606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 792-3940
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Psychological Healthcare Pllc
    3300 James St Ste 100, Syracuse, NY 13206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 422-0300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Werder?

    May 17, 2019
    Dr. Werder is amazing! She worked with my son and I for over a year. My son ALWAYS walked away from the appointment smiling and feeling better. Her smile is infectious and she is the most non judgemental doctor I have ever met in MY lifetime (I'm 55 now). My wife and I weren't sure if my son would ever make it through high school with the mental problems that he had. Now he has finished his first year at UNC with top grades. He has close friends in school and out. The change in him has been miraculous. Yes, medications have played a major part, but without her participation in his care, I'm not sure if the meds would have been enough. My son went through many different meds with no good results. I would highly recommend Dr. Werder to anyone who has a child in which the normal course of depression/borderline etc! treatment is not working.
    — May 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Candace Werder, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Candace Werder, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Werder to family and friends

    Dr. Werder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Werder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Candace Werder, PHD.

    About Dr. Candace Werder, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972916567
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Syracuse University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Candace Werder, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Werder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Werder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Werder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Candace Werder, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.