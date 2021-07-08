Candace Moore, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candace Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Candace Moore, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Candace Moore, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Pediatric Clinic2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 301, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 870-2099
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Dr. Moore is amazing! She’s very knowledgeable and the intake is fast. Easy to get an appointment when needed. Staff is always friendly and understanding! Definitely would recommend her to others!!!
- Pediatrics
- English
Candace Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Candace Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Candace Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Candace Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candace Moore.
