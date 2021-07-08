See All Pediatricians in Las Vegas, NV
Candace Moore, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Candace Moore, PA-C

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Candace Moore, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Candace Moore works at Intermountain Healthcare in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Clinic
    2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 301, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 870-2099
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Candace Moore?

    Jul 08, 2021
    Dr. Moore is amazing! She’s very knowledgeable and the intake is fast. Easy to get an appointment when needed. Staff is always friendly and understanding! Definitely would recommend her to others!!!
    Mrs. Hayes — Jul 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Candace Moore, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Candace Moore, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Candace Moore to family and friends

    Candace Moore's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Candace Moore

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Candace Moore, PA-C.

    About Candace Moore, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568555282
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Candace Moore, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candace Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Candace Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Candace Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Candace Moore works at Intermountain Healthcare in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Candace Moore’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Candace Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candace Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candace Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candace Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Candace Moore, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.