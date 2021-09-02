See All Nurse Practitioners in Spartanburg, SC
Candace Malone, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Candace Malone, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spartanburg, SC. 

Candace Malone works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Medical Affiliates - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Medical Affiliates - North Grove
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 585-5433
  2. 2
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Immediate Care Center - Westside
    151 Peachwood Centre Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-9627
    Monday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • CompCare
    • Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Health Net
    • Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Candace Malone, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1023550894
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Candace Malone, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candace Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Candace Malone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Candace Malone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Candace Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Candace Malone works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Medical Affiliates - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Candace Malone’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Candace Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candace Malone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candace Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candace Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

