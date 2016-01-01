Candace Kirkpatrick accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Candace Kirkpatrick, FNP
Overview
Candace Kirkpatrick, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Candace Kirkpatrick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Emergency Department211 Saint Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 331-3000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Candace Kirkpatrick?
About Candace Kirkpatrick, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437680394
Frequently Asked Questions
Candace Kirkpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Candace Kirkpatrick works at
Candace Kirkpatrick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Candace Kirkpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candace Kirkpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candace Kirkpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.