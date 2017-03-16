Candace Dunlap has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Candace Dunlap, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS.
State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-9845Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Wonderful! Candace and her office staff were professional, pleasant and efficient! I've worked in healthcare for 30 years, and this has been a wonderful experience!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518115864
Candace Dunlap accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Candace Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Candace Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candace Dunlap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candace Dunlap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candace Dunlap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.