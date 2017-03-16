See All Nurse Practitioners in Jackson, MS
Candace Dunlap, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Candace Dunlap, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (9)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Candace Dunlap, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS. 

Candace Dunlap works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Schyler Brown, NP
Schyler Brown, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Felix Taylor, NP
Felix Taylor, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Zipora Martin-Brown, NP
Zipora Martin-Brown, NP
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 984-9845
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Candace Dunlap?

    Mar 16, 2017
    Wonderful! Candace and her office staff were professional, pleasant and efficient! I've worked in healthcare for 30 years, and this has been a wonderful experience!
    Prentiss, MS — Mar 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Candace Dunlap, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Candace Dunlap, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Candace Dunlap to family and friends

    Candace Dunlap's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Candace Dunlap

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Candace Dunlap, NP.

    About Candace Dunlap, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518115864
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Candace Dunlap has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Candace Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Candace Dunlap works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Candace Dunlap’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Candace Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candace Dunlap.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candace Dunlap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candace Dunlap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Candace Dunlap, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.