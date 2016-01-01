Candace Burrell-Miramontes, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candace Burrell-Miramontes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Candace Burrell-Miramontes, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Candace Burrell-Miramontes, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Candace Burrell-Miramontes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pembroke Medical Center9811 Huebner Rd Bldg 2, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 533-0257
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Candace Burrell-Miramontes?
About Candace Burrell-Miramontes, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063924751
Frequently Asked Questions
Candace Burrell-Miramontes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Candace Burrell-Miramontes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Candace Burrell-Miramontes works at
Candace Burrell-Miramontes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Candace Burrell-Miramontes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candace Burrell-Miramontes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candace Burrell-Miramontes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.