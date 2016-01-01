Dr. Best has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Candace Best, PHD
Overview
Dr. Candace Best, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Best works at
Locations
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Candace Best, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1366723074
Dr. Best accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Best has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Best. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Best.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Best, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Best appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.