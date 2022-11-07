See All Nurse Practitioners in Austin, TX
Candace Ashton, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Candace Ashton, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Candace Ashton, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX. 

Candace Ashton works at University Of Texas Physicians in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Jackie Sweeton, NP
Jackie Sweeton, NP
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    University Physicians Group
    313 E 12th St Ste 101, Austin, TX 78701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-9650
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Candace Ashton?

    Nov 07, 2022
    Candace has taken care of me for over 15yrs. She has always been caring supportive. She listens and doesn’t hesitate to defer to a specialist when the need calls for it. From the front office to the nurses I know I’m in good hands when I see Candace. I wouldn’t hesitate to refer all my friends and family to her.
    Janice Bailey — Nov 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Candace Ashton, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Candace Ashton, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Candace Ashton to family and friends

    Candace Ashton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Candace Ashton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Candace Ashton, FNP.

    About Candace Ashton, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962691550
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Candace Ashton, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Candace Ashton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Candace Ashton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Candace Ashton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Candace Ashton works at University Of Texas Physicians in Austin, TX. View the full address on Candace Ashton’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Candace Ashton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Candace Ashton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Candace Ashton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Candace Ashton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Candace Ashton, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.