Camilo Paredes, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Camilo Paredes, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX. 

Camilo Paredes works at Dallas Family Medicine in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Practice At 8668 Skillman St
    8668 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 349-4909

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 22, 2022
He is amazing and smart!!! The BEST!!!
About Camilo Paredes, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124342316
Frequently Asked Questions

Camilo Paredes, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Camilo Paredes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Camilo Paredes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Camilo Paredes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Camilo Paredes works at Dallas Family Medicine in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Camilo Paredes’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Camilo Paredes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Camilo Paredes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Camilo Paredes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Camilo Paredes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

