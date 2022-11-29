See All Clinical Psychologists in Roslyn, NY
Clinical Psychology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Camilo Ortiz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Massachusetts, Amherst.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1025 Northern Blvd Ste 305, Roslyn, NY 11576 (917) 324-9503

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Encopresis Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dr. Ortiz left a lasting impression when he previously treated a family member. Years later I needed assistance with a behavioral health issue. My search for a CBT psychologist reaffirmed that Dr. Ortiz stands out among his peers. He is highly skilled and provided benefit from the first session. Dr. Ortiz proposed a slightly different viewpoint to one of my challenges, which remove my mental obstruction. He is very knowledgeable, caring and accommodating. I highly recommend Dr. Ortiz.
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Camilo Ortiz, PHD

  • Clinical Psychology
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • 1164763496
Education & Certifications

  • Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
  • The University Of Massachusetts, Amherst
  • Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Camilo Ortiz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

