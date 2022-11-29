Dr. Camilo Ortiz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camilo Ortiz, PHD
Dr. Camilo Ortiz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Massachusetts, Amherst.
Locations
- 1 1025 Northern Blvd Ste 305, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (917) 324-9503
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ortiz left a lasting impression when he previously treated a family member. Years later I needed assistance with a behavioral health issue. My search for a CBT psychologist reaffirmed that Dr. Ortiz stands out among his peers. He is highly skilled and provided benefit from the first session. Dr. Ortiz proposed a slightly different viewpoint to one of my challenges, which remove my mental obstruction. He is very knowledgeable, caring and accommodating. I highly recommend Dr. Ortiz.
About Dr. Camilo Ortiz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164763496
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- The University Of Massachusetts, Amherst
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
